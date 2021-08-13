Pleasant Grove officer injured in crash during chase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove officer is recovering after a crash Friday morning.

It happened on Highway 269 near Mulga Loop Road.

According to officers at the scene, the officer was chasing a suspect on Highway 269 and went down an embankment about 75 to 100 feet.

The officer reportedly had some head injuries and went to UAB Hospital. Authorities say he should be ok.

No word on the suspect that was being chased.

Power lines are down across Hwy 269, power pole down as well, highway will be closed for a while

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.