LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pleasant Grove officer injured in crash during chase

A Pleasant Grove officer was injured in a crash while chasing a suspect on Highway 269.
A Pleasant Grove officer was injured in a crash while chasing a suspect on Highway 269.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove officer is recovering after a crash Friday morning.

It happened on Highway 269 near Mulga Loop Road.

According to officers at the scene, the officer was chasing a suspect on Highway 269 and went down an embankment about 75 to 100 feet.

The officer reportedly had some head injuries and went to UAB Hospital. Authorities say he should be ok.

No word on the suspect that was being chased.

Power lines are down across Hwy 269, power pole down as well, highway will be closed for a while

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
McAdory High School
McAdory High School student stabbed, someone in custody
Tension at school board meeting in Tenn. SOURCE: Matt Masters/Williamson Home Page
‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Officer Pinckney Tooson was a 19-year veteran with the Birmingham Police Dept.
Birmingham Police mourn loss of veteran officer

Latest News

Alabama turns to feds for help with managing COVID-19 surge
High temperatures today are forecast to climb into the lower 90s.
First Alert for Increasing Rain Chances This Weekend
Birmingham firefighters battled a blaze at Princeton Avenue and Graymont Avenue Friday morning.
Birmingham firefighters battle early morning blaze
From tackling the pandemic, crime and newly released census data showing Birmingham is now the...
Birmingham mayoral candidates address biggest issues facing city in WBRC debate