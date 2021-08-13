LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor said Friday she will send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to support healthcare workers as the COVID-19 surges amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, said the first group of 500 Guard members will be deployed next Friday to serve as material and equipment runners in the most stricken hospitals and to help with COVID-19 testing.

There are 733 people hospitalized with the virus in Oregon as of Friday, including 185 people in intensive care units, she said in a statement. Hospitals warned earlier this week that they are near capacity as the state endures a fourth wave of the outbreak and may start having to turn away patients with non-COVID conditions if things don’t improve.

“I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care,” Brown said, reiterating that message. “When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
McAdory High School
McAdory High School student stabbed, girl in custody
Tension at school board meeting in Tenn. SOURCE: Matt Masters/Williamson Home Page
‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Officer Pinckney Tooson was a 19-year veteran with the Birmingham Police Dept.
Birmingham Police mourn loss of veteran officer

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
NY Legislature won’t try to impeach Cuomo after he quits
From tackling the pandemic, crime and newly released census data showing Birmingham is now the...
VIDEO: Birmingham mayoral candidates address biggest issues facing city in WBRC forum
Oregon’s governor will deploy up to 1,500 National Guard troops to support hospitals as COVID...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to deploy National Guard troops