Mountain Brook officer injured, but OK following pursuit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mountain Brook Police officer is recovering from minor injuries and a woman is in custody following a pursuit through the Crestline area.

Mountain Brook officers said Friday morning at approximately 11:17 a.m., Mountain Brook Police Department 911 received a call from a business in the 100 block of Church Street.

The employees said a white woman, in her 30′s, with brown hair, wearing eyeglasses attempted several fraudulent transactions at their establishment.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman matching that description. Investigators said she then managed to enter her vehicle and led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit through Crestline that ended in the 200 block of Mountain Avenue. Officers said she got out of her car and ran.

The woman was apprehended and is in-custody at the Mountain Brook City Jail. There is no further threat to public safety.

One Mountain Brook Police Officer sustained minor injuries. The officer was evaluated and cleared by medical personnel.

From Mountain Brook PD: We would like to thank our residents for their vigilance! We’d also like to thank our officers for their swift apprehension of this suspect.

The suspect’s identity is not being released until formal charges have been filed.

If you have any information pertinent to this case or have any relevant footage of this incident, please contact the Mountain Brook Police Department by dialing 205-879-0486 or by emailing detectives@mtnbrook.org. You may also submit an anonymous tip via the Mountain Brook Police mobile smartphone app.

