Man arrested in connection with road rage shooting of FedEx driver on I-59/20

Ronnie Thompson
Ronnie Thompson(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Marshals Service confirmed a man was arrested in Wisconsin Friday morning in connection with the shooting of a FedEx driver on I-59/20 south near the Elton B. Stephens access ramp.

The shooting happened in Birmingham on August 2. Investigators said this was a road rage shooting.

Investigators said Ronnie Thompson, 31, was arrested on two charges of Attempted Murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and Robbery 1st Degree. The Birmingham Police Department obtained the Attempted Murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle warrants.

The United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force developed leads in the case which were sent to the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force regarding Thompson’s whereabouts.

Members of the Great Lake Regional Fugitive Task Force said they went to an apartment in Madison, Wisconsin, Friday where they found the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Thompson. They set up a perimeter and knocked on the door of the apartment where they believed Thompson was located.

Investigators said he tried to take off through a rear window but was met with the outer perimeter of the United States Marshals Service Team. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Thompson will be extradited to Birmingham, Alabama, to face charges.

Officers said the FedEx driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the FedEx driver and the other driver were involved in a “road rage” dispute while traveling near the area.

