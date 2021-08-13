LawCall
Jackson-Olin HS football team building chemistry

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If Tim Vakakes has learned one thing as he enters his 9th season as Head Football Coach of Jackson-Olin High School, it’s that team chemistry can be the difference between winning and losing.

Last year J.O. finished up at 5-5 in the always difficult Class 6A Region 5, and to improve, the Mustangs have to play as a team.

Their season begins Thursday, Aug. 19 against Woodlawn.

