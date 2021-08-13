LawCall
First Alert update on local, coastal impacts from Tropical Depression Fred

Tropical Depression Fred.
Tropical Depression Fred.(Source: Wes Wyatt/WBRC)
By Wes Wyatt
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tropical Depression Fred is moving along the northern Coast of Cuba today, but the system will eventually move northwest and cross the Florida Keys tomorrow. The system is expected to re-strengthen into a tropical storm and move north across the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This path will take the system towards the Florida panhandle, with a landfall late Sunday night and into Monday.

COASTAL IMPACTS: The Alabama Gulf Coast is in the far western part of the Cone of Uncertainty. Confidence is greatest in a landfall somewhere between Panama City and Apalachicola by Monday morning. This would keep the more significant impacts east of places like Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. The water will be choppy, with a dangerous rip current risk. So if the track doesn’t change, you should be fine along the Alabama Gulf Coast, as long as you avoid the dangerous waters. Places like Panama City will see more rain and could feel the effects of tropical storm force wind gusts over 39 mph. The heaviest rain and greatest risk for isolated tornadoes will be east of the center.

LOCAL IMPACTS: The center of Fred is expected to enter our area late Monday night and into Tuesday. The center may pass just east of Birmingham, but the system will be much weaker. However, as we learned with Claudette in June, these systems are capable of producing lots of rain. We will need to monitor for a localized flood risk, especially across east Alabama. I also can’t rule out an isolated tornado risk over far eastern counties. It will be a breezy day; however, the winds won’t be too significant, as this will be a weaker tropical depression when it arrives. The one good thing is the system will help provide some heat relief.

NEXT UP…GRACE: We’re also tracking a strong tropical wave about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands. This system is expected to become Tropical Storm Grace. The forecast track for this system is further east, towards the Bahamas and southeast Florida by the middle of next week.

You can find the latest forecast tropical tracks on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download the app for free by searching WBRC in your app store.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

