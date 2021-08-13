First Alert for Increasing Rain Chances This Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! The big story over the weekend will be Tropical Depression Fred. It is forecast to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico tomorrow and could impact us early next week. We are also looking at increasing rain chances as we go into the weekend. Temperatures this morning remain warm with most of us in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. We should see some sunshine this morning and into the afternoon hours. It will heat us up quickly. Plan for temperatures to heat up into the upper 80s by noon. High temperatures today are forecast to climb into the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity levels, it could feel like it is in the 100°F-105°F range. Models are not showing a lot of storm coverage today. Plan for a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Any storm that forms today could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening, plan for a chance to see an isolated shower or storm before 8 PM. Rest of the game should remain mostly dry with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 70s.

Rock the South Forecast: If you plan on heading up to Cullman, AL today or tomorrow, plan for the potential to see showers and storms. Today may end up a little drier than tomorrow. It’ll be a hot afternoon both days with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chance today is around 30-40%. Tomorrow the rain chances increase to 50%. Just monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates. Make sure you stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. Remember that if thunder roars, you go indoors. Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the threat for increasing rain chances over the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to remain hot with highs in the lower 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Plan for scattered storms to form each day with the threat to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Rain chances go up to 50% Saturday and 60% on Sunday. The increasing rain chances is thanks to an approaching cold front to our north. The front will stall in place enhancing storm chances for the northern third of Alabama Saturday into Sunday. We will also begin to see tropical moisture move in from the south that will help to Overnight temperatures will remain warm with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tropical Depression Fred: Fred continues to struggle this morning, but storms are beginning to develop around the center of low pressure. Winds remain at 35 mph with it moving off to the west-northwest at 10 mph. Fred is forecast to become a tropical storm later today with 40 mph winds. It will move towards south Florida producing heavy rain and some gusty winds for parts of the Florida Keys and Miami. It will then turn to the north into the eastern Gulf of Mexico Saturday and Sunday producing heavy rain and a small tornado threat for the Florida peninsula. Fred will likely make landfall along the Florida Panhandle Sunday night into Monday morning. Models have shifted the storm slightly to the west, so it could directly move through east Alabama as we head into Monday evening. With a gradual shift to the west, we could see higher rain chances for areas along and east of I-65 Monday into Tuesday. Winds won’t be a huge issue with this storm. It is only forecast to strengthen to a 50 mph storm before landfall. Once it moves over land, wind speeds will be lower.

Local Impacts: I think we could see waves of showers and storms from Fred Monday into Tuesday. Greatest chance for heavier rain will be in east Alabama and into Georgia. Severe threat appears low for isolated tornadoes with the greatest threat staying in Georgia. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky Monday with a rain chance around 60%. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Fred will slowly dissipate across the Southeast Tuesday into Wednesday. It will likely encounter a stalled frontal boundary that will begin to move into the Southeast by the middle of next week. The combination of left-over tropical moisture and an approaching front will mean high rain chances for us next Tuesday through Friday. Next week is looking very wet with rain chances around 60-70% each day. We will have to monitor the potential for flash flooding due to all of the tropical moisture in place.

Alabama Gulf Coast: The Alabama Gulf Coast remains in the cone for potential landfall Sunday night, but the center will likely end up to the east. I would plan for the potential to see waves of showers and storms Sunday into Monday with winds around 10-20 mph. Plan for a high rip current threat along the Gulf Coast over the weekend and into early next week. It won’t be the greatest weekend to be at the beach, but it won’t be a dangerous one either if you stay out of the water. If the forecast shifts significantly to the west, the impacts and threats could go up. We will let you know if anything changes. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe and wonderful weekend-

