Check out rockin’ doggy dreadlocks from Detroit stylist

By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – A dreadlock-rockin’ dog in Michigan is donning more than just a dope doggy hairdo.

She’s bringing her talented stylist some well-earned social media fame.

If you spot Ms. Eva and her twisted top on a walk and shout, “Who are you wearing?”

The answer is Locs by Liya.

The doggy dreads are hand-twisted by Aliya Johnson.

What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
The Detroit-area loctician said she’s been twisting up clients with quality and care for years.

But it was only when her stellar work on Ms. Eva went viral that her business boomed.

One day, Johnson hopes to open her own salon to service clients and canines side by side.

But for now, she said she’s just happy her work is bringing people and pets together.

