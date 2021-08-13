LawCall
Birmingham man pleads guilty to kidnapping and ransom collection

(KNOE)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to federal kidnapping, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit bank fraud after abducting a man and forcing him to transfer hundreds of thousands of dollars to an account.

According to the plea agreement, on September 11, 2020, 35-year-old Matthew Amos Burke broke into the victim’s home, kidnaped him and brought him to his house. Once the victim was in Burke’s home, Burke forced him to transfer $250,000 to a bank account. Once the money was transferred, Burkes drove the victim back to his home and released him. The victim then called the Birmingham Police Department and the Mountain Brook Police Department.

Burke entered the guilty plea with the federal government and 204 months in prison has been recommended for sentencing. Sentencing is scheduled for November 2, 2021.

