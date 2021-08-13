Birmingham-based babysitting app Wyndy has new CEO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-based babysitting service Wyndy’s has a new CEO.

Missy Polhemus is taking the reigns at the startup company, after her previous marketing role for Shipt.

Her new role comes with huge plans to grow in more markets and hire more sitters.

Wyndy has become hugely popular during the pandemic, as the need for childcare continues to grow.

Benson Capital Partners just invested $3 million in Wyndy, which Polhemus said will not only help Wyndy grow, but will also encourage other startups in Birmingham.

“You don’t have to think about, ‘Oh, well if only I lived in a larger city where something like this was possible.’ In some larger areas in the country, people are used to these types of apps, or services, or whatever you want to call it, that’s giving them the flexibility,” she said. “But you can have that right here in the state of Alabama, specifically in Birmingham.”

Polhemus said their goal is to hire 1,000 new sitters in the Birmingham, Nashville, and New Orleans markets.

You have to be a student in college to become a sitter for Wyndy.

