Alabama turns to feds for help with managing COVID-19 surge

(WLBT)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The situation in Alabama hospitals warrants asking for help from the federal government, top officials said today.

Hospitals are running out of beds and staff as COVID surges, and they need federal reinforcements

“If it gets worse, we’re going to have to have plans outside of the hospitals where we can take care of the patients possibly,” said Dr. Bill Admire at Mobile Infirmary.

State health officials are now planning on the next steps to take, should the situation worsen.

“We have had a number of conversations with the feds about doing that, we actually had feds here yesterday,” said Dr. Scott Harris at ADPH.

The plan: What’s called DMATs, Disaster Medical Assistance Teams. They have 35 members per team, including doctors, paramedics, pharmacists and more. They’re civilian volunteers through FEMA to provide staffing and emergency help.

“They’ve been deployed in Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas as of today,” said Dr. Admire.

FEMA is evaluating Alabama for DMAT approval, state officials indicating that approval is likely due to rising hospital strain.

“In many places in Alabama today, we cannot guarantee you, that if there is a mass disaster in that community, that we can find beds to take care of all of those patients,” said Dr. Don Williamson at Alabama Hospital Association.

In the event DMAT is deployed, the federal government also provides additional emergency supplies.

DMAT could be regionally used, for example Mobile is considered the epicenter of Alabama’s outbreak right now.

