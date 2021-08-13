LawCall
AHSAA updates COVID recommendations ahead of fall sports

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association has updated its player safety guidance as fall sports gear up.

“I think what we’re taking from last year, is that you have to be flexible,” said Jeff Segars, Assistant Director Alabama High School Athletic Association.

State High School Athletic Association leaders know COVID-19 is still an opponent to high school athletes trying to have a normal season this year.

“You can never eliminate all risks,” said Segars, “but try to limit risks as much as we can.”

The AHSAA Medical Advisory Team updated it’s COVID safety precautions for the fall; releasing a 2 page document noting that part of the mission is to “have athletic seasons as scheduled and have complete seasons through championship play.” The document notes that school districts should follow CDC, state, and county health guidelines, but that the home team will lay out guidance for the away team. Which means, things could look different when your child travels to play.

“The schools need to come up with a decision. If school A says we want masks at all our events, then we support that,” said Segars, “If school B says it’s a personal choice, that’s a decision they make.”

While the AHSAA will leave the mask policy at school sites up to the home team, masks are required on buses to travel. The association is also not issuing capacity limitations for sports events this year, noting that attendance at events is also up to the home team.

In it’s fall guidance the athletic association is still encouraging outdoor practice and activities as much as possible as a safety precaution.

