LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

2 new vaccination efforts in Etowah County

(Alayna Chapie/KFVS)
By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are a couple of new vaccination efforts in Etowah County.

The Etowah County Rural transportation department is offering free rides to and from vaccination sites and pharmacies. Rides are available Monday-Friday.

Dre Kirkpatrick’s 21 Kids foundation is hosting a vaccination clinic on August 21st from 12-3pm. It will be on Forest Avenue in Gadsden next door to the Etowah County Courthouse.

Call the Etowah County Rural Transportation Office Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (256) 547-1014

Be prepared to tell the scheduler the following:

  • Your Name
  • Your Physical Address
  • Date and Time of Requested Transport
  • Your Telephone Number
  • Your Destination’s Physical Address
  • Your Appointment Time
  • All Additional Stops

Be sure to tell the scheduler if you need special assistance.

Be sure to tell the scheduler whether another individual will be riding with you. If you require a personal care assistant (PCA), that person will ride at no charge.

If you must cancel your trip, call one (1) hour in advance of pick up time.

There is no charge for canceling a trip; however, no-shows may result in suspended service.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
McAdory High School
McAdory High School student stabbed, girl in custody
Tension at school board meeting in Tenn. SOURCE: Matt Masters/Williamson Home Page
‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Officer Pinckney Tooson was a 19-year veteran with the Birmingham Police Dept.
Birmingham Police mourn loss of veteran officer

Latest News

Mountain Brook Police Department
Mountain Brook officer injured, but OK following pursuit
Stillman College
Stillman College offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics ahead of Fall classes
Sgt. Gerald Sopsher died from complications due to COVID-19, according to Tangipahoa Parish...
Two Tangipahoa deputies die from COVID complications
Gov. Ivey issues ‘limited, narrowly-focused’ State of Emergency
Source: WBRC video
AHSAA releases COVID-19 safety protocols for fall sports