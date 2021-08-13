2 new vaccination efforts in Etowah County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are a couple of new vaccination efforts in Etowah County.

The Etowah County Rural transportation department is offering free rides to and from vaccination sites and pharmacies. Rides are available Monday-Friday.

Dre Kirkpatrick’s 21 Kids foundation is hosting a vaccination clinic on August 21st from 12-3pm. It will be on Forest Avenue in Gadsden next door to the Etowah County Courthouse.

Call the Etowah County Rural Transportation Office Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (256) 547-1014

Be prepared to tell the scheduler the following:

Your Name

Your Physical Address

Date and Time of Requested Transport

Your Telephone Number

Your Destination’s Physical Address

Your Appointment Time

All Additional Stops

Be sure to tell the scheduler if you need special assistance.

Be sure to tell the scheduler whether another individual will be riding with you. If you require a personal care assistant (PCA), that person will ride at no charge.

If you must cancel your trip, call one (1) hour in advance of pick up time.

There is no charge for canceling a trip; however, no-shows may result in suspended service.

