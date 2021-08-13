18-year-old reported missing in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Jefferson County are asking for your help locating a missing 18-year-old from Quinton.

Summer Lynn Brooks has been reported as missing since Thursday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Brooks was last seen at her home wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Details about Brooks are below. Officials say if you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 205-325-1450 option 2.

If you have seen Summer, please call 205-325-1450, option 2 Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 13, 2021

