What to do after you attend a large event or gathering

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re planning to attend a large event like a festival or concert, even if you’re vaccinated, there are some precautions you should take to protect yourself and your family, according to deputy state health officer Dr. Karen Landers.

Large scale events were making a comeback and so was COVID-19. The Delta variant also was spreading rapidly through the United States which caused increased cases and hospitalizations.

That’s why it’s important to take precautions before, during, and after an event for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Deputy state health officer Dr. Karen Landers said everyone should wear a mask, especially when indoors.

And if outdoors in a tight space and you’re unable to socially distance, wearing a mask is still your best defense.

“I think if you’re vaccinated and you’re following mitigation, you kept your distance, I would certainly self monitor for any symptoms or concerns,” Dr. Karen Landers said.

She said if the vaccinated follow mitigation techniques, they would be less likely to catch CCOVID-19. However, if a person is not vaccinated, they should get tested.

“Probably 3 to 5 days later, it’s not a bad idea to get a COVID test. Even if you’re asymptomatic,” Landers advised.

Landers said the Delta variant was more contagious, but could present without symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

