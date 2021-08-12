LawCall
Visitations temporarily halting at Montgomery County jail

Inmate visitations at the Montgomery County Detention Facility will temporarily be suspended,...
Inmate visitations at the Montgomery County Detention Facility will temporarily be suspended, effective Aug. 16.(Gray Media)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has announced that inmate visitations at the Montgomery County Detention Facility will temporarily be suspended, effective Aug. 16.

The sheriff’s office says this is due to the county’s increase in COVID-19 cases and the delta variant.

It is not yet known when visitations will resume.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping the public safe and meeting the needs of the courts as we address the present health crisis. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our safety protocols and procedures as needed,” the announcement read.

