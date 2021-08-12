LawCall
Advertisement

Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is expected to announce that people will need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test before entering restaurants, bars, and other venues, including the Caesars Superdome, according to NOLA.com.

A press conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Thurs., Aug. 12.

New Orleans will become one of the first cities in the country to issue such a mandate.

New York City and San Francisco have announced similar measures.

Many restaurants and venues in the city have already implemented their own vaccine mandates.

A mask mandate was issued on July 30, along with a vaccine requirement for city works and contractors.

Several major events have been canceled as the Delta variant strains hospitals and staffing, including Jazz Fest, the Red Dress Run, and Gretna Fest.

