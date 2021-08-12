LawCall
Vaccinated people with COVID symptoms should isolate

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While breakthrough cases make up a minimum of new cases, it is possible to be vaccinated and get COVID-19.

The vaccine has been shown to reduce the severity of COVID-19, but you can still get it.

If a person who has been vaccinated experiences symptoms of the virus, has been exposed to someone with the virus, or participated in a large gathering, you could be sick.

The CDC currently recommends if a vaccinated person is experiencing symptoms, they can quarantine for ten days without testing or 7 days with testing negative. Of course, if a person tests positive, the advice remains the same -- quarantine for ten days since that positive test, or the onset of symptoms.

“So ten full days isolation to be sure you have passed the time you could potentially be contagious to other people,” said Dr. Karen Landers.

She says to wait three to five days after exposure before getting tested.

