Tuscaloosa County man sentenced to 10 years prison for possession of child porn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a previously convicted sex offender for possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona.

United Stated District Judge Annmarie Axon sentenced 62-year-old Darrell Dewayne Thrasher of Tuscaloosa County to 120 months in prison. His sentence will be followed by a lifetime supervised release, says Escalona.

In April 2021, officials say Thrasher pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

“Possession of child pornography is an insidious crime that continues to sexually exploit a child every time an image is downloaded or shared,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “Every child deserves a safe childhood, and my office remains committed to vigorous prosecution of child exploitation in this district.”

According to the plea agreement, authorities say Thrasher’s federal probation officer conducted a home visit and found five smartphones at his residence. Thrasher admitted he used three of the smartphones to download child porn and that he possessed child porn on those devices.

Officials say a forensic examination of the devices revealed multiple images and videos of children being abused and exploited.

Thrasher was on federal supervision for receipt of child pornography at the time. His supervision was revoked in September 2019.

In 2008, Thrasher was convicted in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Alabama of receipt of child pornography. In 2009, Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Thrasher to 97 months in prison. Thrasher was released in December 2016 on 10 years of supervised release.

Thrasher has remained in the custody of law enforcement since his arrest in August 2019.

“Thrasher is a repeat child sex offender and deserves every day of this sentence,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. said. “The FBI will continue to aggressively investigate and pursue those who would exploit our children. To report online child sexual exploitation, use the electronic Cyber Tip Line or call 1-800-843-5678. The Cyber Tip Line is operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in partnership with the FBI.”

The FBI investigated the case along with the Northport Police Department.

