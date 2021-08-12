LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa City Schools approve mask mandate for first month

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A long and spirited Tuscaloosa City School Board meeting ended Tuesday night with the school board approving a mask wearing mandate. It could end or be extended about a month later depending on COVID-19 circumstances.

“You’ve got to be flexible and long-term plans almost don’t necessarily work,” Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria said Wednesday. He detailed why students, staff, and visitors must wear masks to start the school year.

The school board says the mask wearing mandate will last from at least the start of classes on August 12 through September 10.

“Let’s get into school. Let’s follow the recommendations from ADPH wearing masks universally in a school. Let’s have the time to assess what that looks like once we have all our students back in school,” Dr. Daria continued.

Students or staff showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be sent home and given guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health. People testing positive or diagnosed with coronavirus must stay home during their isolation period. They must go 24 hours without fever or fever reducing medicine and have improved symptoms before returning from isolation.

Tuscaloosa City Schools is starting with extracurricular events and sports.

“Indoors, we’re going to look at that to determine if there are different ways reduce crowds in certain cases so we can allow for greater social distancing,” Daria continued.

He also said schools in the Tuscaloosa City system could begin hosting vaccine clinics for children 12 and up within the first two weeks of the school year.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Combating fake vaccination cards
Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?
Traffic jam I-59 SB.
All lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-59 SB
The World Health Organization added two new mutations to its “variants of interest” list.
What you need to know about the Delta Plus and Lambda variants

Latest News

Birmingham man sentenced to 16 years prison on drug, gun charges
Barbers offer free haircuts to kids before school starts in Tuscaloosa
Barbers offer free haircuts to kids before school starts in Tuscaloosa
Doctors: Masks could help spread of RSV in schools
Doctors: Masks could help spread of RSV in schools
Etowah County's COVID positivity rate continues to climb
Etowah County's COVID positivity rate continues to climb