Tuscaloosa City Schools approve mask mandate for first month

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A long and spirited Tuscaloosa City School Board meeting ended Tuesday night with the school board approving a mask wearing mandate. It could end or be extended about a month later depending on COVID-19 circumstances.

“You’ve got to be flexible and long-term plans almost don’t necessarily work,” Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria said Wednesday. He detailed why students, staff, and visitors must wear masks to start the school year.

The school board says the mask wearing mandate will last from at least the start of classes on August 12 through September 10.

“Let’s get into school. Let’s follow the recommendations from ADPH wearing masks universally in a school. Let’s have the time to assess what that looks like once we have all our students back in school,” Dr. Daria continued.

Students or staff showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be sent home and given guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health. People testing positive or diagnosed with coronavirus must stay home during their isolation period. They must go 24 hours without fever or fever reducing medicine and have improved symptoms before returning from isolation.

Tuscaloosa City Schools is starting with extracurricular events and sports.

“Indoors, we’re going to look at that to determine if there are different ways reduce crowds in certain cases so we can allow for greater social distancing,” Daria continued.

He also said schools in the Tuscaloosa City system could begin hosting vaccine clinics for children 12 and up within the first two weeks of the school year.

