Shades Crest HS gearing up for football season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Reuben Nelson is exactly what Shades Valley High School needed for its football program. He’s a guy with a winning pedigree, but also a true motivator and disciplinarian.

After nine years at Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Nelson compiled a 74-36 overall record, with five seasons with at least 10 victories, including a 6A State Championship in 2016.

Nelson comes to Shades Valley, which has not enjoyed a winning record since 2017. It won’t be easy as the Mounties compete in Class 6A Region 5 with a non-region schedule that includes Clay-Chalkville, Pinson Valley, Gardendale, and Vestavia Hills.

It won’t be easy, but Reuben Nelson likes a challenge, which is what the Mounties will face.

