LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Repairs made to damaged Confederate statue in Tuskegee

On Thursday, a crew hired by the United Daughters of the Confederacy repaired the statue.
On Thursday, a crew hired by the United Daughters of the Confederacy repaired the statue.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A crew has been hired to make repairs to a Confederate statue damaged a month ago in Tuskegee.

On Thursday, a crew hired by the United Daughters of the Confederacy repaired the statue.

The statue was damaged in July when Councilman Johnny Ford and another person took an electric saw to it.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson had deputies on hand to protect the crew repairing the statue.

“I hope that we come to a peaceful resolution with the statue, but I know how the people of Macon County feel about the statue, you know, and I guess you have to live here and hear the people here talk about what’s going on and why they want the statue gone,” Brunson said. “And then some of them have some legitimate complaints, you know, and I do understand where they’re coming from. But as sheriff, I have to do the right thing and uphold the law.”

There are still questions over who actually owns the statue - the United Daughters of the Confederacy or Macon County.

Brunson says that issue will likely have to be resolved in court.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
McAdory High School
McAdory High School student stabbed, girl in custody
Tension at school board meeting in Tenn. SOURCE: Matt Masters/Williamson Home Page
‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Officer Pinckney Tooson was a 19-year veteran with the Birmingham Police Dept.
Birmingham Police mourn loss of veteran officer

Latest News

Birmingham is no longer the most populated city in Alabama
Mountain Brook Police Department
Mountain Brook officer injured, but OK following pursuit
Stillman College
Stillman College offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics ahead of Fall classes
Sgt. Gerald Sopsher died from complications due to COVID-19, according to Tangipahoa Parish...
Two Tangipahoa deputies die from COVID complications
Gov. Ivey issues ‘limited, narrowly-focused’ State of Emergency