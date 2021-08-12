LawCall
Pedestrian seriously injured Wednesday night on 15th Street in Tuscaloosa

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department says a 33-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle on 15th Street.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was traveling east on 15th Street around 8:15 p.m. when they say he saw the victim standing in the roadway near 33rd Avenue. The driver says they were unable to stop before hitting him.

Officials say the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The police department says the incident is under investigation, but they say it does not appear any criminal actions contributed to the accident.

