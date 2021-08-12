LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Part of I-59 NB in St. Clair Co. closed

Part of I-59 NB in St. Clair Co. closed
Part of I-59 NB in St. Clair Co. closed((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Part of I-59 northbound in St. Clair County is closed due to an overturned commercial vehicle.

The northbound lanes near the 150 mile marker will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is on scene assisting with traffic control.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible by using alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Irondale rescue crews searching for man in Cahaba River
Irondale PD: Man who went missing in Cahaba found dead
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Sonya Denise Labon.
Birmingham woman killed in Midfield crash
Combating fake vaccination cards
Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?

Latest News

Authorities have identified the woman as Amanda Parsons. She was 49.
Adger woman dies in crash on I-59
Plan for temperatures to heat up into the lower 90s this afternoon with a heat index around...
First Alert for Heat and Scattered Storms Thursday
What to do after you attend a large event or gathering
More recoveries than deaths with Delta variant