Part of I-59 NB in St. Clair Co. closed

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Part of I-59 northbound in St. Clair County is closed due to an overturned commercial vehicle.

The northbound lanes near the 150 mile marker will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is on scene assisting with traffic control.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible by using alternate routes.

