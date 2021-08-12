More recoveries than deaths with Delta variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As of Wednesday, Alabama hospitals have 5% availability for ICU beds. That means only 84 ICU beds are open across the state.

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said ICU beds are so limited right now because cases are increasing very rapidly and because some of those in the ICU are sicker than before.

Williamson said studies show the Delta variant does cause more severe illness compared to the original COVID strain. He said as of August 11, there were more than 650 COVID patients in ICU, but a majority of patients from this surge are getting better after time.

Williamson said there are more recoveries than deaths and that is to be expected and similar to the last strain. But, he said deaths are still being reported at a rapid rate. As of August 11, the state was up by 41 deaths compared to the day before.

Williamson said just because Delta isn’t causing a spike in deaths right now, it doesn’t mean you won’t die or become severely sick from catching it.

“Most 35, 40, 50s will do fine,” he said. “But, some wont. Some will end up in an ICU. They will end up with a ventilator. Some of those may recover, but they may spend six weeks in the hospital. Some of those will not recover and they will die.”

Williamson said the state is on track to use as many ICU beds as in January. He said 99% of the state’s recent deaths were in the unvaccinated.

