LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

McAdory High School student stabbed, someone in custody

McAdory High School
McAdory High School(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County School leaders confirmed a McAdory High School student was stabbed on campus Thursday morning.

This is the message sent from the school to parents and guardians:

I would like to let you know about an incident that happened on our campus earlier today.

One of our students was stabbed around 11:30 am today. The alleged aggressor was taken into custody quickly. Unfortunately, I am not at liberty to disclose more information, as this incident is under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. However, as parents and stakeholders in our school and community, I felt the need to at least notify you directly. I also want to point out that our protocols were followed in this situation. The campus was secured and school resource officers had the individual believed to be responsible in custody within a matter of minutes. The injured student also quickly received medical care. Please continue to pray for a speedy recovery. Counselors are available for any student or staff member left upset by this situation.

Thank you,

Gary Bowen

McAdory High School Principal

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Irondale rescue crews searching for man in Cahaba River
UPDATE: Man who went missing in Cahaba River identified
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Tension at school board meeting in Tenn. SOURCE: Matt Masters/Williamson Home Page
‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks
Combating fake vaccination cards
Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?

Latest News

UAB's Dr. Nafziger and Dr. Judd on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
UAB's Dr. Nafziger and Dr. Judd on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Donald Graham
Inmate recaptured following escape from Childersburg Work Center
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lawson State offers tuition assistance for students