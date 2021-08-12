Lawson State offers tuition assistance for students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lawson State Community College leaders said they will use American Rescue Plan (HEERF III) funds to help students attending classes this fall.

Students registered for the fall semester may be eligible to receive up to $2,000 that can be applied to their accounts for tuition or fee payments or they can be refunded directly to the student after classes have started for fall semester.

Over the past year, the college has disbursed $3,983,219 to eligible students for education and technology expenses to help them deal with the cost of transitioning from campus-based instruction to online instruction.

