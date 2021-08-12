LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Lawson State offers tuition assistance for students

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lawson State Community College leaders said they will use American Rescue Plan (HEERF III) funds to help students attending classes this fall.

Students registered for the fall semester may be eligible to receive up to $2,000 that can be applied to their accounts for tuition or fee payments or they can be refunded directly to the student after classes have started for fall semester.

Over the past year, the college has disbursed $3,983,219 to eligible students for education and technology expenses to help them deal with the cost of transitioning from campus-based instruction to online instruction.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Irondale rescue crews searching for man in Cahaba River
UPDATE: Man who went missing in Cahaba River identified
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Tension at school board meeting in Tenn. SOURCE: Matt Masters/Williamson Home Page
‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks
Combating fake vaccination cards
Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?

Latest News

12-year-old long-hauler finally getting to go back to school
12-year-old Shelby County girl feeling better after 10 months of long hauler COVID-19 symptoms
Kimberly Christian Johnson named Alabama Teacher of the year.
Auburn Junior High teacher named Alabama teacher of the year
Several pediatricians said there is another reason for children to mask up as they head back to...
Doctors say masking can help stop the spread of RSV
Alabama educators react to call for mandated teacher vaccinations