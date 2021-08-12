First Alert for Heat and Scattered Storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We saw a lot of showers and storms across Central Alabama yesterday. A lot of the stormy weather was thanks to the building heat and outflow boundaries that triggered additional storms across the area. We will continue to focus on the heat, humidity, afternoon storms, and on Tropical Depression Fred. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the lower 70s. I can’t rule out some patchy fog this morning, so use caution if you encounter visibilities less than a mile. Foggy conditions are already showing up for parts of Walker County this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover across the state. Leftover boundaries from yesterday’s storms remain in place across the Southeast. With additional heating today, I would plan for more storms to fire up in the late morning and afternoon hours. Plan for temperatures to heat up into the lower 90s this afternoon with a heat index around 100°F-105°F. No heat advisories have been issued for today, but it will remain hot and muggy. We are introducing a 50% chance for showers and storms today that can cool us down. Biggest threats will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds up to 30-40 mph. A strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out today. If you plan on attending the Barons game tonight, plan for a small chance for storms with temperatures mostly in the lower 80s and cooling into the 70s.

Friday’s Forecast: Tomorrow’s weather could end up like what we will see today. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off with temperatures in the low to mid 70s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will remain hot in the afternoon hours with highs in the lower 90s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits. With plenty of heat and humidity in place, we will likely see a 50% chance for storms to fire up in the afternoon and evening hours. If you are attending Rock the South concert in Cullman this weekend, plan for afternoon storms with hot and muggy conditions. I would make sure to download and monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather app for frequent weather updates. Remember that if you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. When thunder roars, go indoors.

Perseid Meteor Shower: The Perseid meteor shower peaks through Friday night. It’ll be ideal to view these shooting starts between midnight and dawn. There’s a chance you could see up to 60 shooting stars per hour. Simply look at any direction in the night sky for the chance to see a few shooting stars. It’s ideal to be away from city lights. The moon will be at a waxing crescent phase, so it won’t be full and bright to ruin the potential show. The only issues about watching the meteor shower is the chance for some cloud cover. Temperatures should stay in the low to mid 70s during the overnight hours.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the increasing storm chances over the weekend. Tropical moisture from the south and an approaching cold front to the north will likely enhance our storm chances on Saturday and Sunday. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky Saturday and Sunday with rain chances increasing to 60%. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Storms that form over the weekend will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. I can’t rule out flooding in some isolated locations.

Plan for temperatures to heat up into the lower 90s this afternoon with a heat index around 100°F-105°F. (WBRC)

Tropical Depression Fred: Fred is messy this morning. The mountainous terrain of Hispaniola has taken a toll on the storm. It is very disorganized and weak with winds at 35 mph. Fred will likely remain a depression for the next 12-24 hours. It is forecast to stay just north of Cuba and approach the Bahamas and south Florida by Friday evening and Saturday morning. Once it moves back over water, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting slow strengthening. It could become a tropical storm again by tomorrow. Rain and potential flooding will be the main concerns as it approaches the Florida Keys and south Florida Friday. Fred is forecast to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico Friday and turn northwards. It will likely produce heavy rainfall across the Florida Peninsula Friday into Saturday as it turns to the north. The forecast continues to show a landfall along the Florida Panhandle Sunday night near Apalachicola. Based on this forecast, we will likely see minor impacts from Fred Monday into Tuesday with outer rain bands possibly impacting east Alabama. Bulk of the moisture should remain in Georgia. If Fred trends farther west, it could mean greater impacts across our area. I’m not too worried about severe weather based on this track but do note that the forecast can still change over the next 24 hours. If the forecast changes, we will let you know on television, social media, and through our app.

Tracking Another Disturbance in the eastern Atlantic: Another tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a 60% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Models support slow strengthening over the next couple of days. If it receives a name, it will be called Grace. It could move in a similar track to Fred as we go into next week. There’s a chance it could impact the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico. We will focus on Fred first. Once Fred is out of the picture, we will be able to focus on this tropical wave. Alabama Gulf Coast: If you plan on going to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, you should closely monitor Fred. I would expect the rip current threat to become high over the weekend as it moves closer to the Florida Panhandle. Plan for afternoon showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. If Fred trends farther west, we could see higher rainfall totals and slightly stronger winds. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

