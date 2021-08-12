LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

DCH Health System reports more COVID-19 vaccination appointments

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A DCH Health System spokesman confirmed there is more interest in coronavirus vaccinations at the hospital’s remote site.

That increase is double what it had been more than a month ago. But they’d like to see it go even higher.

“We’ve asked people, ‘Why aren’t you getting vaccinated?’ and some of it is fear,” DCH Health System spokesman Andy North said this week.

They believe it’s because of concern about more COVID-19 hospitalizations recently and worry about the Delta variant of the virus.

More than a month ago, fewer than 100 people requested vaccination appointments when it’s open Fridays. That’s not the case now.

“Now we’re to the point where we’ve got about 250 or so every Friday that are requesting vaccine. So that’s a good response from the community,” North continued.

He said they’d like to see those numbers closer to 500 or more vaccination requests on Fridays. If vaccination requests increase, DCH would increase the number of days its vaccine clinic is open.

“Really we shouldn’t fear. We should get vaccinated. That’s really going to reduce the impact of this and get us out if this situation,” he concluded.

You can schedule coronavirus appointments at the DCH remote site by going to dchsystem.com. Click on the top of the COVID Resources tab to sign up for a vaccination if you have not already.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Tension at school board meeting in Tenn. SOURCE: Matt Masters/Williamson Home Page
‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks
Irondale rescue crews searching for man in Cahaba River
UPDATE: Man who went missing in Cahaba River identified
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Combating fake vaccination cards
Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?

Latest News

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A general view outside at Mercedes-Benz Superdome...
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Jackson Hospital spokeswoman Mia Mothershed said, as of Thursday afternoon the hospital had...
Montgomery’s hospitals strain to keep up with COVID-19 influx
Children’s of Alabama reports significant increase of COVID positive patients
The Birmingham skyline. (source: WBRC)
Birmingham Metro area counties grow over last decade, Birmingham now 2nd largest city