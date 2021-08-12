DCH Health System reports more COVID-19 vaccination appointments

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A DCH Health System spokesman confirmed there is more interest in coronavirus vaccinations at the hospital’s remote site.

That increase is double what it had been more than a month ago. But they’d like to see it go even higher.

“We’ve asked people, ‘Why aren’t you getting vaccinated?’ and some of it is fear,” DCH Health System spokesman Andy North said this week.

They believe it’s because of concern about more COVID-19 hospitalizations recently and worry about the Delta variant of the virus.

More than a month ago, fewer than 100 people requested vaccination appointments when it’s open Fridays. That’s not the case now.

“Now we’re to the point where we’ve got about 250 or so every Friday that are requesting vaccine. So that’s a good response from the community,” North continued.

He said they’d like to see those numbers closer to 500 or more vaccination requests on Fridays. If vaccination requests increase, DCH would increase the number of days its vaccine clinic is open.

“Really we shouldn’t fear. We should get vaccinated. That’s really going to reduce the impact of this and get us out if this situation,” he concluded.

You can schedule coronavirus appointments at the DCH remote site by going to dchsystem.com. Click on the top of the COVID Resources tab to sign up for a vaccination if you have not already.

