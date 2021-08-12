Children’s of Alabama reports significant increase of COVID positive patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is reporting a significant increase in COVID positive patients being treated at the hospital in recent weeks.

As of August 12, 22 children have been hospitalized with COVID, five of whom are on ventilators. In January 2021, at the height of the last surge, Children’s was only treating 13 COVID patients.

According to Children’s, the increase can be attributed to the community spread of the Delta variant, which is impacting younger people, including children.

Children’s is encouraging the public to protect our most vulnerable population by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, especially indoors, and social distancing.

