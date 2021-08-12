LawCall
Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off August 12

60 places are participating.
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday, the second time the event is happening while adjusting to the challenges of the pandemic.

Starting Thursday, 60 local restaurants hope you take a look at their menus for Birmingham Restaurant Week.

“This year means more than ever to them and it’s our hope that the community gets out and supports these restaurants,” said Audrey Pannell, a BRW organizer and spokesperson.

This year’s Birmingham Restaurant Week is also one of survival after the shutdown, pandemic-related losses and staffing shortages.

“In just the past year or so, one in three restaurants have closed.”

For those who don’t feel comfortable eating indoors with the Delta variant spreading but still want to support local restaurants, they’re offering safe solutions.

“We added ingredients like adding to-go options, curbside, delivery options, and that’s something that we kept.”

The event will also be extended this year from just over a week to 18 days, another change they say they’ll make permanent to help boost revenue.

Click here to access the website for Birmingham Restaurant Week to see menus and more!

