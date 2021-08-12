LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Metro area counties grow over last decade, Birmingham now 2nd largest city

The Birmingham skyline. (source: WBRC)
The Birmingham skyline. (source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Census Bureau released data Thursday that shows major growth in several Birmingham metro counties from 2010 to 2020.

According to the data Huntsville is now the largest city, with Birmingham the second largest. But the Birmingham Area Metro is twice the size as the Huntsville Metro.

Birmingham’s population is 200,733, that’s down 1.5 percent since 2010. Huntsville has 215,006 people, that’s up 11.2 percent since 2010.

The Birmingham Metro population is 1.1 million people and the Huntsville Metro has 491,000.

County growth by percentage:

Tuscaloosa: 16.6%

Shelby: 14.3%

Cullman: 9.3%

St. Clair: 9%

Chilton: 3.1%

Jefferson: 2.5%

The biggest population gains were in Baldwin, Limestone and Lee counties. Tuscaloosa was fourth with 16.6 percent.

Here are the top 14 Alabama counties ranked by total population in 2020. Jefferson County remains the largest with 674,721 people.

Population density in Alabama Counties
Population density in Alabama Counties(census.gov)

Several other Alabama counties lost population from 2010 to 2020:

Walker: -2.5%

Coosa: -10%

Calhoun: -1.8%

Bibb: -2.7%

Marion: -4.7%

Winston: -3.9%

Etowah: -1%

Randolph: -4%

Percent Change in County Population: 2010 to 2020[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Tension at school board meeting in Tenn. SOURCE: Matt Masters/Williamson Home Page
‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks
Irondale rescue crews searching for man in Cahaba River
UPDATE: Man who went missing in Cahaba River identified
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Combating fake vaccination cards
Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
DCH sees increase in appointments to get COVID-19 vaccine
Source: WBRC video
ADPH updates COVID-19 situation for Alabama
Source: WBRC video
First day of school in Etowah County
UAB's Dr. Nafziger and Dr. Judd on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
UAB's Dr. Nafziger and Dr. Judd on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations