Birmingham Metro area counties grow over last decade, Birmingham now 2nd largest city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Census Bureau released data Thursday that shows major growth in several Birmingham metro counties from 2010 to 2020.

According to the data Huntsville is now the largest city, with Birmingham the second largest. But the Birmingham Area Metro is twice the size as the Huntsville Metro.

Birmingham’s population is 200,733, that’s down 1.5 percent since 2010. Huntsville has 215,006 people, that’s up 11.2 percent since 2010.

The Birmingham Metro population is 1.1 million people and the Huntsville Metro has 491,000.

County growth by percentage:

Tuscaloosa: 16.6%

Shelby: 14.3%

Cullman: 9.3%

St. Clair: 9%

Chilton: 3.1%

Jefferson: 2.5%

The biggest population gains were in Baldwin, Limestone and Lee counties. Tuscaloosa was fourth with 16.6 percent.

Here are the top 14 Alabama counties ranked by total population in 2020. Jefferson County remains the largest with 674,721 people.

Population density in Alabama Counties (census.gov)

Several other Alabama counties lost population from 2010 to 2020:

Walker: -2.5%

Coosa: -10%

Calhoun: -1.8%

Bibb: -2.7%

Marion: -4.7%

Winston: -3.9%

Etowah: -1%

Randolph: -4%

[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]

