Birmingham man sentenced to 16 years prison on drug, gun charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man to more than 16 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to multiple drug and gun charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona, 29-year-old Raymond Beryl Esters of Birmingham was sentenced to 195 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, one count of distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Combatting gun violence is a top priority of my office and the Department of Justice,” Escalona said. “Drug-dealing felons who illegally possess firearms are a threat to this community, and we work closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to arrest and prosecute these offenders.”

The ATF investigated the case with the Mountain Brook Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

“ATF Crime Gun Intelligence partnerships with the Mountain Brook PD and the United States Attorney’s Office focused on reducing the crimes of violence involving a stolen firearm,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French said. “This directed investigation will have a lasting impact to the community.”

According to the plea agreement, Mountain Brook Police officers saw Esters getting out of the driver’s side of a stolen vehicle in August 2019. Police say Esters ran when approached. Officers say when they searched the vehicle, they found a loaded pistol, multiple rounds of ammunition, and a bag containing methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin lying next to the pistol in the driver’s side floorboard.

Authorities say Ester later admitted he knew the firearm was stolen. They also say Esters admitted he sold 56 grams of meth for $1,000.

