Barbers offer free haircuts to kids before school starts in Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Space in Tuscaloosa’s McDonald Hughes Center became a barbershop Wednesday. That helped barbers like Trey James uplift students who wanted a nice haircut for the first day of school Thursday.

“Giving back is necessary. Especially in this time dealing with coronavirus and dealing with all these deaths around here especially on the west side,” James explained.

Sixteen-year-old Howard Prewitt arrived early for his haircut. “I’m going to be feeling myself. Matter of fact, after this I’m going to go live and film myself,” Prewitt grinned.

James has offered discounted haircuts for kids for the start of school before. He got help from friends who are also barbers and made all of Wednesday’s haircuts free.

Prewitt’s mother called these free haircuts a blessing for parents like herself. “I have four here today. It would have been very expensive to get four haircuts and this was a way of helping single moms like me to help my boys go back in style,” Tamela Minor expressed.

“My grandparents, they kept me grounded every school year. Before the school year started, they always made sure I always had a fresh cut on my head. And I know how I felt so I know it was important for kids to have a haircut on their head and to feel confident going into the school year,” James added.

Mind Changers and The Tuscaloosa County Parks And Recreation Authority partnered with Trey James for Thursday’s effort.

Kids were also given gift bags with personal hygiene items from the Coley Agency.

