Adger woman dies in crash on I-59

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An Adger woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

Authorities have identified the woman as Amanda Parsons. She was 49.

Troopers say Parsons was killed when the 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving was hit by a 2013 Infinity QX56 driven by Michelle Leavitt, 53, of Texas.

Parsons had been involved in a separate crash that left her vehicle disabled in the road moments before the collision.

She died at the scene of the crash, which happened on Interstate 59 near the 164 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Ashville.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

