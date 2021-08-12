LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

12-year-old Shelby County girl feeling better after 10 months of long hauler COVID-19 symptoms

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After 10 months of battling long-haul COVID-19 symptoms, one Shelby county girl is finally starting to feel some relief.

“Leg paralysis, airway closures, leg pain, seizure activity, blackout spells, blind spots,” Addison’s mom Julie Thompson said. “She was not able to function at all.”

After 10 months of battling what doctors diagnosed as long symptoms from a typical COVID-19 infection, 12-year-old Addison Adams is finally starting to feel better.

“We still struggle with tip toe walking, headaches and generalized pains,” Thompson said. “But, it is definitely much better.”

Her road to recovery started on her summer trip out west where she and her family visited seven different states and national parks. It was a present from her 11th birthday that she was finally able to take.

“That was mainly her motivation to get better,” Thompson said.

“The day before the trip, I had paralysis and leg pain was extreme,” Adams said. “But, I was determined to be normal on this trip and be healthy and do what all my cousins were doing.”

Expecting to be limited because of her long hauler symptoms, Addison was shocked after her first day on vacation.

“She felt better on the first night,” Thompson said.

“The first night, I didn’t have paralysis, my voice did not give out, and my leg pain tremendously disappeared,” Adams said.

Adams’ long-haul symptoms continued to improve. She now feels well enough to go back to school full time after almost one year out.

“I was able to literally hike the Grand Canyon, I can handle school,” Adams said.

Thompson said her doctors don’t know why Addison’s symptoms have started to improve, but she believes it’s because of her determination, faith, and the power of prayer.

“She is so strong,” Thompson said. “Her drive is really truly what I think has gotten her this far in her healing process. We are very strong in our faith and we believe God is going to heal her and take care of her.”

Excited to feel like a normal kid again, Addison hopes other young people know that COVID can impact them too.

“I believe as well that kids as well should take this seriously,” Adams said. “Kids should know that things can happen to them as well.”

Thompson said it is unclear if Addison’s symptoms will start becoming more severe again or continue to get better, but they are hopeful things will continue to improve.

Adams is also a part of different medical studies to help doctors learn more about long haul symptoms in kids.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Combating fake vaccination cards
Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?
The World Health Organization added two new mutations to its “variants of interest” list.
What you need to know about the Delta Plus and Lambda variants
Irondale rescue crews searching for man in Cahaba River
Irondale PD: Man who went missing in Cahaba found dead

Latest News

What to do after you attend a large event or gathering
More recoveries than deaths with Delta variant
Vaccinated people with COVID symptoms should isolate
Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off August 12