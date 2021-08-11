LawCall
Woman killed in Chilton Co. crash Tuesday

The victim has been identified as Sara Swindall Moreland.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 34-year-old woman died Tuesday afternoon in a Chilton County crash.

Authorities have identified her as Sara Swindall Moreland of Lawley.

Moreland died when the 2018 Toyota Camry she was driving collided head-on with a 2020 Kia Optima driven by Bruce McGinniss that swerved into her path, according to authorities.

Moreland was taken to St. Vincent’s in Clanton where she died.

The crash happened on Alabama 22 near the 63 mile marker in Chilton County approximately one miles west of Clanton.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

