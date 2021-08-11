Woman killed in Chilton Co. crash Tuesday

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 34-year-old woman died Tuesday afternoon in a Chilton County crash.

Authorities have identified her as Sara Swindall Moreland of Lawley.

Moreland died when the 2018 Toyota Camry she was driving collided head-on with a 2020 Kia Optima driven by Bruce McGinniss that swerved into her path, according to authorities.

Moreland was taken to St. Vincent’s in Clanton where she died.

The crash happened on Alabama 22 near the 63 mile marker in Chilton County approximately one miles west of Clanton.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

