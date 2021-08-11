WBRC FOX6 News invites you to Java with a Journalist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is hosting its first Java with a Journalist event on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Beignets & Lattes in Helena.

Java with a Journalist provides the community an opportunity to pull up a chair, grab a cup of coffee, and get to know your local WBRC reporters or ask them any questions. Meet and greet with On Your Side Investigative Reporter, Jenn Horton, and reporters Randi Hildreth, Cassie Fambro, and Chasity Maxie.

This event is free and open to the public. All attendees will need to purchase their own food and beverages. Social distancing and masks are recommended.

Beignets & Lattes is located at 1915 Highway 58, Helena, AL 35080.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.