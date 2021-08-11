LawCall
Video shows woman attacked at Azalea Road gas station

By WALA/FOX10
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surveillance video captured a harrowing encounter Sunday between a robber and his victim.

The video shows the woman exiting her vehicle at a gas station on Azalea Road at Michael Boulevard and then being attacked by a man who had been standing around nearby as she arrived at the station.

In the video, which was posted and made public on Facebook by a victim family member, the man is seen grabbing the victim followed by a struggle in which she is thrown to the ground.

Police say it was about 5:28 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to the Chevron Gas Station at 399 Azalea Road after receiving a report of a robbery.

Police determined the robber approached the victim, grabbed her and threw her to the ground. Police say the robber snatched the victim’s keys, then fled the scene on foot.

Police say they determined Brandon D. Young, 28, of Mobile, is the suspect. He was found Monday and arrested.

Records at Mobile County Metro Jail show Young is being held on a charge of third-degree robbery. He was booked into the jail at 9:37 a.m. Monday, records show.

