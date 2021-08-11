UAB recruits nurses during nationwide shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a saying that nurses are the backbone of any healthcare facility, and at UAB, the chief nursing officer says nurses are in short supply.

It’s one of the most stressful jobs on the planet, and that combined with the stresses of the pandemic have taken a big toll.

The numbers are climbing again.

“Over the next few weeks, we’re planning to day-by-day -- watch the surge, and react to what our community and patients need,” said Terri Poe, UAB Chief Nursing Officer.

The stress is climbing again, too.

“Nurses are exhausted. The nursing shortage, all of the challenges that are here because of the past 18 months or so with the COVID crisis, that is exhausting,” said Poe.

It’s led to burnout, early retirement and career changes, leaving hospitals like UAB struggling to find more nurses.

“Our nursing numbers change daily, we are recruiting for almost every position here at UAB,” said Poe.

She says even amid the hardships, the long hours and the pandemic --- that nursing is a calling.

“In the initial COVID surge, it came out that nurses were heroes and there were a lot of pictures and things of nurses in masks -- and it was so typical nurses didn’t want to be called heroes, it’s just something they did every day,” said Poe.

There are hundreds of open nursing jobs to apply for on UAB’s website.

