UAB offers COVID-19 vaccine to homebound patients

UAB is delivering COVID-19 vaccines to homebound patients and their caregivers. They’re hoping...
UAB is delivering COVID-19 vaccines to homebound patients and their caregivers. They’re hoping the program will help protect our most vulnerable population.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is delivering COVID-19 vaccines to homebound patients and their caregivers.

They’re hoping the program will help protect our most vulnerable population.

UAB’s House Calls program started in 2015. At that time, it was a way to bring medical care to people who couldn’t leave their homes for doctor’s appointments.

Now, the team is going into homes offering COVID vaccines to those who otherwise wouldn’t have access to them.

“Most of them deal with chronic health conditions that really prevent them from being able to…they may be physical barriers, and in some instances, cognitive barriers, but they’re very much homebound and some are even, most are even bed ridden as well,” said Jacob Vaughn, Director of Ambulatory Services for UAB At Home House Calls.

So far, House Calls has reached around 400 people.

The program is open to homebound patients and their eligible caregivers who live within 40 miles of UAB.

“In a large sense this is able to reconnect some of our patients with family members or friends that they’ve not been able to see in quite some time. It’s also really a safety measure for them as they have these caregivers or different health services that are coming into their home to provide these services of care they need,” Vaughn said.

The House Calls team consists of doctors, nurse practitioners, medical assistants, and social workers.

They said this life-saving intervention is free and essential for these patients.

To book an appointment, call (205) 504-6098 Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

