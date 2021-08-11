Teen in custody after gun found at Dallas County High School

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new school year has gotten off to a troubling start for Dallas County High School.

On Tuesday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the building after a student found a 9mm handgun in a bag in one of the classrooms. It’s unclear if the gun was loaded.

Deputies took an unnamed 14-year-old student into custody, but because the student is a juvenile, legal proceedings are not accessible to the public.

Authorities are trying to figure out how the child got the weapon and why it was brought to school.

