LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Teen in custody after gun found at Dallas County High School

Deputies took an unnamed 14-year-old student into custody after a gun was found at Dallas...
Deputies took an unnamed 14-year-old student into custody after a gun was found at Dallas County High School on Aug. 10, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new school year has gotten off to a troubling start for Dallas County High School.

On Tuesday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the building after a student found a 9mm handgun in a bag in one of the classrooms. It’s unclear if the gun was loaded.

Deputies took an unnamed 14-year-old student into custody, but because the student is a juvenile, legal proceedings are not accessible to the public.

Authorities are trying to figure out how the child got the weapon and why it was brought to school.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Traffic jam I-59 SB.
All lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-59 SB
The World Health Organization added two new mutations to its “variants of interest” list.
What you need to know about the Delta Plus and Lambda variants
Combating fake vaccination cards
Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?

Latest News

FIRST ALERT weather
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred could move into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday
WBRC noon news brief
WBRC noon news brief
Attack caught on camera SOURCE: WALA
Video shows woman attacked at Azalea Road gas station
Attack caught on camera SOURCE: WALA
Attack caught on camera SOURCE: WALA