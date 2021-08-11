LawCall
SPEED TRAP: Dutchtown carpool moms swoon over sheriff’s deputy

By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Moms of Ascension Parish are going crazy over the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who is directing traffic at Dutchtown.

According to a Facebook post from Amber Beall carpool moms are very excited.

“It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms! #IYKYK,” the post said.

It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms!
It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms!(Facebook)

The post has over 428 reactions and 320 comments.

One comment reads, “I mean I wouldn’t mind sitting in traffic with a view,” said one Facebook users.

Even the wife of the deputy joined in on the Facebook fun.

“Love this whole thread. I’m glad y’all love my hubby. Thanks for making my day y’all are awesome,” she said.

So, the debate is would you mind sitting in this carpool line with this view?

