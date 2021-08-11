Singer Jason Isbell issues COVID guidance for concert fans, can he do it in Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell is setting his own COVID guidance for his concert next month at Oak Mountain Amphitheater. Isbell is asking fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

He confirmed to fans on Twitter his concert guidance saying, “If the venue won’t allow that - we won’t play.”

Isbell & The 400 Unit are set to play at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee before he makes a stop in Montgomery September 3rd and then at Oak Mountain Amphitheater September 11th. Bonnaroo tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that it will require full COVID-19 vaccination or negative tests to attend this year.

But in Alabama, it gets a little sticky.

Governor Ivey signed legislation in May that prohibits businesses from refusing to provide goods or services, or refusing to allow admission, to an individual based on the customer’s immunization status or the lack of immunization document.

WBRC did reach out to Oak Mountain Amphitheater to get an update for fans on how it’s handling the situation. Staff confirmed receipt of our request and we’re still waiting to hear back.

The State Attorney General’s Office sent WBRC a statement Tuesday afternoon saying:

While we cannot comment on specific cases, we can refer you to the Attorney General’s July 26, 2021 guidance on Alabama’s vaccine passport law which states in Subsection (d):”… the Act prohibits any entity or individual doing business in the state from refusing to provide goods or services or allow admission to a consumer based on his or her immunization status or lack of immunization documentation (for any immunization).” “While a business may inquire about the vaccination status of a consumer or request that unvaccinated consumers wear a mask or social distance, the business may not require proof of vaccination or discriminate against the consumer based on a refusal to confirm his or her vaccination status.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.