LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Singer Jason Isbell issues COVID guidance for concert fans, can he do it in Alabama?

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell is setting his own COVID guidance for his concert next month at Oak Mountain Amphitheater. Isbell is asking fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

He confirmed to fans on Twitter his concert guidance saying, “If the venue won’t allow that - we won’t play.”

Isbell & The 400 Unit are set to play at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee before he makes a stop in Montgomery September 3rd and then at Oak Mountain Amphitheater September 11th. Bonnaroo tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that it will require full COVID-19 vaccination or negative tests to attend this year.

But in Alabama, it gets a little sticky.

Governor Ivey signed legislation in May that prohibits businesses from refusing to provide goods or services, or refusing to allow admission, to an individual based on the customer’s immunization status or the lack of immunization document.

WBRC did reach out to Oak Mountain Amphitheater to get an update for fans on how it’s handling the situation. Staff confirmed receipt of our request and we’re still waiting to hear back.

The State Attorney General’s Office sent WBRC a statement Tuesday afternoon saying:

While we cannot comment on specific cases, we can refer you to the Attorney General’s July 26, 2021 guidance on Alabama’s vaccine passport law which states in Subsection (d):”… the Act prohibits any entity or individual doing business in the state from refusing to provide goods or services or allow admission to a consumer based on his or her immunization status or lack of immunization documentation (for any immunization).” “While a business may inquire about the vaccination status of a consumer or request that unvaccinated consumers wear a mask or social distance, the business may not require proof of vaccination or discriminate against the consumer based on a refusal to confirm his or her vaccination status.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Traffic jam I-59 SB.
All lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-59 SB
The World Health Organization added two new mutations to its “variants of interest” list.
What you need to know about the Delta Plus and Lambda variants
Combating fake vaccination cards
Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?

Latest News

Donald Graham
Inmate escapes from Childersburg Work Center
‘Our goal is to have the property done by 2024’: Southtown demolition prep
Southtown demolition prep
Southtown demolition prep
Alabama uses system to help avoid third COVID-19 dose
FIRST ALERT weather
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory continues through Wednesday evening