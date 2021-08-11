LawCall
Sideline preview: Oak Mountain High School

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Tyler Crane knew exactly what he was doing when he accepted the job as the Oak Mountain High School head football coach.

Being a former assistant with the Eagles he knows the difficulty of playing in Class 7-A Region 3, with the likes of Thompson, Hoover, and Hewitt-Trussville.

Crane will implement the spread offense and rely on seniors to be the foundation for his first season at the school. Won’t be easy, the Eagles schedule is one of the most difficult in the state.

8/20 7:00p @ Chelsea

8/27 7:00p @ Pelham

9/3 7:00p Gadsden City

9/10 7:00p @ Vestavia Hills

9/17 7:00p Hoover

10/1 7:00p @ Spain Park

10/8 7:00p Tuscaloosa County

10/15 7:00p @ Thompson

10/22 7:00p Hewitt-Trussville

10/28 7:00p Clay-Chalkville

