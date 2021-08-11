Rock The South preparing for crowd and Delta variant

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - After a year of taking off because of COVID, the Rock the South concert is back on August 14, 2021, in Cullman.

Thousands of music lovers are expected to return, but what does that mean for the very contagious Delta variant?

Cullman like most of Alabama is having to deal with the Delta variant increasing infections and hospitalizations.

Dr. Scott Warner said, “In the last seven days we have had a hundred people test positive for COVID.”

Shane Quick with Premier Productions was disappointed the festival had to be canceled last year. There was excitement about the return of the concerts but with the news of the Delta variant spreading across Alabama, it has forced them to make some changes to the venue.

Shane Quick said, “Rock the South’s venue we are at 75% capacity. So we got plenty of room for people to spread out. We expanded our fences by at least 30% this year.”

Normally the festival would handle 40,000 but it will be below 30,000 this year.

The festival will have hand sanitizers as well as masks on hand. Quick hopes people enjoy themselves but at the same time exercise personal safety and caution.

Quick said, “As a festival promoter is my responsibility to put these people in a safe space where they can do that. I can’t make somebody not go up and give somebody a high five or hug somebody. I can’t stop them from doing that.”

Dr. Warner said remember the COVID variant is contagious. “It’s more contagious. It’s in fact 60% easier to pass from person to person.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.