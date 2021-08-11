People warned to be careful in the heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hot temperatures and high humidity can be a deadly combination for people who overdo it and don’t take precautions.

It’s August in Alabama and suffering from the heat is bound to happen if you are not careful. Some people might just see temperatures in the upper eighties or lower nineties and think nothing of it. But fire responders told us that you can get into trouble.

At the Vestavia Hills Fire Department, first responders are careful when they roll out on emergency calls. This includes heat related calls. They tell us there haven’t been a lot of heat calls this year, but it’s something they see regularly.

“They are just not listening to their bodies. Your body gives plenty of signs it’s overheating. Whether is be muscle cramps, you stop sweating, or you get dizzy,” said Battalion Chief Scott Ferrell with the Vestavia Hills Fire Department.

August is the hottest time of year in Alabama. You add the humidity to it and this can put a strain on anybody who may be doing some physical work out in the heat.

“If you know you are going to be outside doing some physical activity whether it is working out or working out in the yard, try to do it before the heat of the day. Before 10 a.m. or after 4 or 5 in the afternoon. That is what we tell our personnel,” Ferrell said.

If you know you are going to be out in the heat in some sort of physical activity, you need to prepare your body for it. The key - stay hydrated.

“Always drink plenty of water or sports drink. You want to start before you know you are going to be outside. You want to stay hydrated before you start because once you start sweating, you are already dehydrated,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell added if you think you are overheated, seek help immediately. Use an ice pack if one is handy. Take a towel and put cold water on it and then apply it to key parts of your body.

