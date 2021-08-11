‘Our goal is to have the property done by 2024’: Southtown demolition prep

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The change that’s been talked about for years around Birmingham’s Southtown community is now just weeks away.

David Northern, Sr. President and CEO of the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District said demolition of most of the development will begin within a month to make way for a mixed-used development that will allow some families to move back to the community.

Northern says most families have been relocated with 81 families still living on the site. The district is preparing for utility removal and other prep work to take place before demolition, which is why much of the development has been fenced-off including closing some streets.

“We wanted to make sure we secure the property,” said Northern. “We know there’s a lot of vacant property here. A lot of people may want to get inside and see what’s going on in some of these units. So we wanted to get the fencing up now.”

Northern notes the COVID pandemic has affected the project causing delays and increasing prices of building materials and things like appliances which he says the district has yet to purchase. Yet he says the district is still excited about the change coming to the site.

“When we have construction like this, when we talk about old legacy type properties, we will have some delays” says Northern. But our goal is to have the property done by 2024.”

