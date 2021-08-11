LawCall
Lightning strike causes evacuation of Chalkville Elementary main building

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials at Chalkville Elementary School in northeast Jefferson County say a lightning strike near the school caused the evacuation of the main building Wednesday afternoon.

The school said there were no injuries, but the main building was evacuated as a precautionary measure because the strike appeared to be very close to the building.

Students with classrooms in the main building were moved to other parts of the school before they were allowed back in the main building after fire officials determined it was safe for them to do so.

Dismissal Wednesday will run as normal.

People warned to be careful in the heat