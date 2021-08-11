Jefferson Co. Coroner’s office seeks family of 2 deceased men

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help finding the family of two men who recently died in Jefferson County.

John Freeman Broyles, 60, of Warrior died on August 6 of natural causes. He was found by a friend in his home in the 10 block of Helen Street.

Broyles has lived in the Birmingham area since 2004, but previously lived in Redding, CA, San Pedro, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Pompano Beach FL, Oakland Park, FL, and Biloxi, MS.

Tony Michael Ceraso, 50, of Birmingham was found in a wooded area near the intersection of University Blvd and 25th Street South.

A cause of death has not yet been released, but authorities say Ceraso was homeless.

Ceraso’s mother is named Mary Bishop and she once lived in Bessemer, but all attempts to find her have failed. Ceraso possibly has family living in Adamsville.

