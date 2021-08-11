LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jefferson Co. Coroner’s office seeks family of 2 deceased men

John Freeman Broyles and Tony Michael Ceraso recently passed away.
John Freeman Broyles and Tony Michael Ceraso recently passed away.(Jefferson Co. Coroner's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help finding the family of two men who recently died in Jefferson County.

John Freeman Broyles, 60, of Warrior died on August 6 of natural causes. He was found by a friend in his home in the 10 block of Helen Street.

Broyles has lived in the Birmingham area since 2004, but previously lived in Redding, CA, San Pedro, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Pompano Beach FL, Oakland Park, FL, and Biloxi, MS.

Tony Michael Ceraso, 50, of Birmingham was found in a wooded area near the intersection of University Blvd and 25th Street South.

A cause of death has not yet been released, but authorities say Ceraso was homeless.

Ceraso’s mother is named Mary Bishop and she once lived in Bessemer, but all attempts to find her have failed.  Ceraso possibly has family living in Adamsville.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Traffic jam I-59 SB.
All lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-59 SB
The World Health Organization added two new mutations to its “variants of interest” list.
What you need to know about the Delta Plus and Lambda variants
Combating fake vaccination cards
Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?

Latest News

$3 Million settlement over Tyson wastewater spill in Mulberry Fork
Hoover Firefighters were called to the scene of a lightning strike in the 3000 block of...
Lightning strike in Hoover leaves hole in roof at office complex
Deputies took an unnamed 14-year-old student into custody after a gun was found at Dallas...
Teen in custody after gun found at Dallas County High School
FIRST ALERT weather
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred could move into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday